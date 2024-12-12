Sydir Mitchell Expected to Stay With Texas Longhorns - Report
Following the announcement of his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, it appears that Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell will be staying in Austin.
According to reports from Horns247, Mitchell has reversed course and will stay with the Longhorns for the 2025 season.
The second-year defensive tackle would have been the eighth player to enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Mitchell was a consensus four-star recruit before coming to Texas and committed to the Longhorns in July 2022 after offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and more.
He redshirted his freshman year, only appearing in four games, the season opener against Rice, Wyoming, Kansas and the Big 12 Championship match against Oklahoma State, recording three tackles in 17 snaps. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Mitchell played in 36 snaps for two tackles and two defensive stops.
Mitchell had a sideline accident against Louisiana-Monroe in the non-conference portion of the season. After the Texas A&M game, Mitchell separated himself from the rest of the team celebrating.
But with more notable moments on the field, Mitchell received praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian,
“I’ll say this, I think the last two weeks has had his best weeks here in quite some time," Sarkisian said in early November, per On3.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pound lineman would have been the fourth in his position to depart the Longhorn roster.
