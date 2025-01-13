Texas Longhorns DT Vernon Broughton Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns defense will be losing one of its most trustworthy starting defensive tackles to the 2025 NFL Draft following the announcement of Vernon Broughton's departure on Monday.
Broughton broke the news through a post on social media just a few days after his last game with the Longhorns in a bittersweet ending that left Texas with a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl. Friday marked the second consecutive year that Broughton helped the program to the College Football Playoff, falling just short of a berth in the national championship.
"My time here at Texas is a memory I will cherish forever," Broughton wrote. "I'm grateful for the experiences, challenges, and growth that have brought me to this point. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Hook 'em!"
Here's a look at his statement:
The fifth-year senior appeared in all 15 games for Texas this season, accumulating 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss of 28 yards, and four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. He received SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors on Dec. 2 for his efforts in the Longhorns' 17-7 win over rival Texas A&M, where Broughton set his career record for sacks and tackles for loss, recording two each. Against the Aggies, he also grabbed a game-ending fumble recovery to secure Texas' victory.
Broughton stood as a veteran player within one of the best defenses in college football, assisting the Longhorns secondary in allowing just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, 5.7 per passing attempt, and an average of 15 points per game.
He'll finish out his collegiate career with 69 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss of 46 yards, six sacks for a loss of 38 yards, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Multiple other Longhorns have also declared for the Draft, including safety Andrew Mukuba, receiver Matthew Golden, center Jake Majors, cornerback Gavin Holmes, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, running back Jaydon Blue, and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as the deadline of Jan. 15 approaches.
