Texas Longhorns WR Nearing Return from Injury?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have dealt with their fair share of injuries on offense to start the season but now head into an open weekend with a chance to get healthy before SEC play begins.
Texas will hit the road to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville next Saturday on Oct. 4 where running backs CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner could have a chance to return from multi-week absences.
However, could another notable name also be working his way back with a season debut in sight?
Report: WR Emmett Mosley V Returns to Practice
Per reports from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas, Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first four games of the season due to a lingering lower leg injury.
Though there's no guarantee Mosley V will play against Florida, his return to the practice field could signal that he's gearing up to make his season debut in the coming weeks.
A Stanford Cardinal transfer, Mosley was a notable addition for Texas during the offseason out of the portal but he's been somewhat of a forgotten name during non-conference play due to the injury absence.
Other Texas WRs Have Stepped Up
With Mosley out, Texas redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone has stepped in a major way early in the season, as he leads the team in receiving yards (232) through the first four games while tying Ryan Wingo for a team-leading three receiving touchdowns.
Additionally, Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. missed the win over UTEP due to a concussion but returned to form against Sam Houston State with five catches for 79 yards.
If Mosley plays against Florida, it's possible he won't find his rhythm in the offense right away with so many other weapons at Arch Manning's disposal, but there's no doubt he will be vital for Texas down the stretch of the season.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said prior to the San Jose State game that he wasn't going to be in a rush to get Mosley back.
"I'm not in a rush with him, because when we get him out there, I want to make sure that he's healthy, and so I'm going to lean into our training staff on that of what that looks like for Emmett," Sarkisian said. "I know he's chomping at the bit to get out there, and I know we're excited to get him out there, but that remains to be seen."
Last season as a freshman at Stanford, Mosley had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinal.