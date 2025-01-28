Xavier Worthy Sets Kansas City Chiefs Record
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is wrapping up his rookie season in the NFL having set a Kansas City Chiefs franchise record.
After winning the AFC championship, finishing the game with 85 receiving yards on six catches and clinching a spot in the 2025 Super Bowl, Worthy broke Kansas City’s franchise record for most touchdowns from scrimmage by a rookie in Chiefs history.
Selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Worthy had a bigger role in the back-to-back Super Bowl champions roster than originally expected as the Chiefs' wide receiver room went through a series of unexpected injuries.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Worthy said, per The Athletic. “Having the leaders and the guys that have been in the league for a little while to help me out and just helping me grow as a player, I just can’t ask for a better (group).
“It’s a blessing, man. Not too many guys get to experience this feeling. I (saw) guys crying and guys excited. I’m just happy for my guys, man.”
As a Longhorn, Worthy played in and started 39 games. He recorded 26 touchdown receptions, ranking third in program history. The wide receiver was named a second-team All-American by Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Phil Steele after his junior season.
Worthy opted out of his fourth year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft. Though originally expected to be selected by the Buffalo Bills, the Bills traded the 28th pick with the Chiefs, who ended up selecting the wide receiver.
By defeating the Bills on Sunday, Worthy got to show what they missed out on.
“I mean, I take it as a blessing and I feel like it’s a sign that they didn’t want me,” Worthy said to reporters leading up to the game. “At the end of the day, I’m going to play with my chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more. Obviously, it’s the AFC Championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else.”
