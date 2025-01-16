Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Matthew Golden Sends Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Quinn Ewers

Despite playing just one season alongside each other, Matthew Golden and Quinn Ewers both benefited from their time together as Texas Longhorns.

Harrison Reno

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the end zone to score during the first overtime period as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the end zone to score during the first overtime period as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Quinn Ewers's long-awaited decision came Wednesday as the three-year starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns declared for the NFL Draft.

Following the announcement, his teammate and leading receiver Matthew Golden penned a farewell tweet to Ewers.

"3 I can’t thank you enough bro," Golden tweeted. "Blessed to be able to play with you"

Matthew Golden
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) walks the field ahead of the game as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a second heartfelt message sent from Golden -- who also declared for the NFL Draft -- to a now former teammate of his. The first message was the two he sent to All-American safety Michael Taaffe, who announced his return for a senior season Tuesday.

Golden transferred to Texas last offseason after spending the first two years of his college career at Houston. And despite being the first season he played with Ewers, the junior receiver thrived. The Houston, Texas, native set a career-high with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions while playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns.

The career year now has helped Golden put himself in the conversation for being one of the top receivers available in the upcoming NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Ewers will be among one of the first quarterbacks taken in a draft that also includes Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

In his final season wearing the burnt orange and white, Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He finishes his college career with 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns with 24 interceptions.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.

Harrison Reno
