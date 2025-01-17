Texas Longhorns Offer 4-Star Oregon Ducks Commit
The Texas Longhorns' offensive line will look quite different next season, as Kelvin Banks Jr., Jake Majors and Cameron Williams are all off to the NFL.
As a result, Steve Sarkisian and co. must reload in the trenches, and they know it.
On Thursday night, 2026 offensive line prospect Kodi Greene confirmed he has received an offer from the Longhorns. Greene, who's currently committed to the Oregon Ducks, is ranked as the No. 20 player in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in the state of California.
"It feels great," Greene said, per Hank South of Horns247. "I was looking forward to that offer pretty soon. It feels really good to get it. I was on the call with (offensive coordinator Kyle Flood) earlier this month and I guess he thought he offered me. He said he wanted to let me know that I have it. I was just really excited, really happy to start building a relationship with him."
Greene is a massive prospect at 6-6 and 285 pounds, and the added conditioning of the college game should mean even more of a bulk up. He's currently a junior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, the same school that produced the likes of Bryce Young and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He committed to Oregon on Aug. 12.
The Longhorns currently have just two commits in the 2026 class: four-star quarterback Dia Bell from Florida and three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart from Texas. With the season now in the rear-view mirror, Steve Sarkisian and co. will likely ramp up their recruiting efforts even more.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Quinn Ewers Turned Down $8 Million Offer To Leave Texas Longhorns - REPORT
MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE Trey Moore Set to Return in 2025
MORE: Silas Bolden Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Colt McCoy Shares Advice For Arch Manning