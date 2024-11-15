Texas Longhorns On Upset Alert vs Arkansas Razorbacks? 'They Have To Be Very Careful'
The Texas Longhorns are set to renew their rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in Fayetteville.
As it stands, the Longhorns are widely expected to win and win big, with the oddsmakers putting Texas as 12.5-point favorites.
However, according to ESPN analyst and former SEC coach Dan Mullen during an appearance on Sportscenter, the Longhorns need to make sure they bring their best on Saturday, or they could find themselves in an upset waiting to happen.
“Arkansas already pulled a huge upset over Tennessee earlier in the year," Mullen said. "They’ve played really good football. They have a strong defense. When you have an athlete like Taylen Green at quarterback, he can come in and change a game – especially at home in an old Southwest Conference rivalry. Arkansas would love nothing more than to ruin Texas’ season. I think they have to be very careful."
The idea that Texas could be vulnerable here is not entirely out of the question either.
The Razorbacks nearly took down Texas A&M earlier this season, falling 21-17. The very next week, they upset a top-10 Tennessee Volunteers team in Fayetteville 19-14.
That said, the Hogs have also been wildly inconsistent.
In its other matchups vs. ranked opponents Arkansas' defense has been exposed, falling 63-31 to Ole Miss and 34-10 to LSU - each game of which was played in Fayetteville as well.
So what Razorbacks will we see on Saturday? That is hard to tell.
But the Longhorns are just starting to play their best football, and with no margin for error left this season, Mullen still expects them to take care of business by the end of the night.
“The loss to Georgia [has] woken them up.," Mullen said. "I’d be a little more nervous if they were undefeated coming into the game. But they know their backs are against the wall a little bit in this game if they want to compete for the SEC Championship.”
Texas and Arkansas will kick off at 11 am on ABC.
