Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Says Postseason Run Hasn't 'Sunk In' Yet
While various college football players across the nation put on their uniform for the last time this weekend, the Texas Longhorns are suiting up once more for the College Football Playoffs quarterfinal matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday.
The Longhorns clinched their spot in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl after securing a 38-24 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 21 at home in Austin, and have now had two weeks to turn their attention toward their next opponent.
During the team's media availability on Saturday prior to its matchup against Arizona State, starting junior quarterback Quinn Ewers emphasized how grateful he is for the opportunity to continue playing into the postseason.
"It's nice to have a little more time in between these games, to be able to get as close as you can back to 100% and [it] also just gives you more time to prepare for the opposing team that we're playing," Ewers said. "But at the end of the day, it's awesome. It's awesome to still be playing football whenever, you know, other guys are at home or training for the [NFL] Combine or whatever it is. But it's definitely a blessing to still be playing football for sure."
Although his announcement has not been made official, Ewers will most likely enter the 2025 NFL Draft in the spring. Looking back at his career as a Longhorn, Ewers said that he dreamt about representing the burnt orange and white, but never imagined that he would be the one to potentially bring Texas to a national championship.
"It's the stuff you think about as a kid, for sure. But you never know if it was actually going to happen or not, but now we're actually in the situation," Ewers said. "I don't think it's really sunk in, you know, what's really going on around me and just the blessings that I've been able to be a part of."
With conversations surrounding Ewers' potential departure to the NFL, especially those that have discounted his ability to make himself a first-round pick, the starter has remained poised and confident. Against Clemson, Ewers threw for 202 yards at a 70.8% pass completion percentage, including one interception and one touchdown to follow up from a grueling loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
When asked about what has kept him grounded despite the noise, Ewers said that his teammates have been his main source of motivation.
"I think my teammates [keep me grounded], because that's what they deserve. We're all in the same situation. We all have stuff going on outside of football, but, you know, we all decide to come here and come to the facility and practice each and every day, be away from our families, be away from our loved ones, and we all have the ultimate goal of trying to win a national championship, and that's what everybody deserves," Ewers said. "Everybody deserves my best. And I think if you ask anybody in that room, though, or anybody in the locker room, they'll say the exact same thing."
The Longhorns and the Sun Devils will face off on Jan. 1 at noon C.T. in Atlanta as Ewers looks to lead his team one step closer to the goal it's been chasing all season: winning a national championship.
