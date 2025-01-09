Texas Longhorns' QB Quinn Ewers Shares Touching Story About Benefits of NIL
Ahead of the 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was asked about NIL during media day. His answer was unexpected but brings light to one of the perks of the Name, Image and Likeness bill that was passed in 2021, allowing NCAA athletes to make money.
Ewers has taken full advantage of NIL, with a current valuation of $4.5 million dollars according to On3. He has done deals with Dr. Pepper as "Deputy Ewers," has his own jerky line through Victory Snacks, a hat deal with New Era, a private jet deal with Nichols Air and starred in an NIL commercial for Hulu, just to name a few.
But one of the main ways that NIL has impacted the Ewers family is a much sweeter one than expected and something that wasn't possible for college athletes a few years ago. Ewers is able to pay his mom a salary, something that he says is a way to repay her.
He said Monday that if Texas wins it all, there may be some contract negotiations between him and his mother.
"I get to pay my mom a salary, which is nice, just because you know, all of the effort and work that they put into me growing up," Ewers said about being able to repay his parents. "We were living in south Texas and they both quit their jobs and moved up to Southlake. But just for all of the work that they put in for me and my two sisters, what I give back can't describe how thankful I am for everything they do for me."
Ewers is not the only Texas player who has shared how he uses NIL to support his family, last season, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell shared how NIL allowed him to afford daycare for his daughter.
Though there is a lot of focus on Ewers and his NIL deals, he is focused on one thing, beating Ohio State. Ewers played his first year of college football for the Buckeyes, forgoing his senior year of high school to do so.
Ewers is the only member of Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class to have beaten Michigan, as he led Texas to a 31-12 victory over the Wolverines in week 2 this season.
Texas will take on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line on Friday, Jan 10 at 6:30 PM. Despite snowstorms in the DFW area, the game is scheduled to continue as normal and will be aired on ESPN.
