Injury Update: Texas Longhorns Get Great News On OT Cameron Williams
ARLINGTON - The Texas Longhorns are getting some good news ahead of their Cotton Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
According to a report from ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Longhorns will be getting back starting right tackle Cameron Williams. He has been dealing with a knee sprain and was unable to play vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl.
"Sources: Texas starting right tackle Cameron Williams is expected to return and start for the Longhorns against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-finals on Friday," Thamel said on X. He’s been dealing with a right knee sprain that forced him to miss the Arizona State game.:
Williams originally suffered his knee injury during the first half of their last game against the Clemson Tigers. Thankfully, the injury wasn't as serious as it originally looked. The hope is that Williams will be able to return next game if Texas is able to knock off the Sun Devils.
To replace him, Texas had deployed redshirt freshman tackle Trevor Goosby as the starting right tackle. And while Goosby performed well in his place, getting back a talent like Williams to the starting lineup is nothing but good news for the Longhorns.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Williams has been dominant all season long. His impressive play and ability to keep Quinn Ewers protected have put him in a position to be a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Longhorns are going to need all the help they can get up front as well, with the Buckeyes boasting one of the best defensive fronts in college football this season.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off Friday at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN.
