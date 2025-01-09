Texas’s Quinn Ewers Shares Sweet Way He’s Paying Back His Mom With NIL Money
Like many college football stars, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has racked up significant earnings through NIL over the last few years.
Unlike some of his peers, though, Ewers has chosen to allocate a portion of his money to his parents as a way of thanking them for all they’ve sacrificed so far in his college career.
Following the Longhorns’ wins over Clemson and Arizona State, Ewers is set to face his former team, Ohio State, in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night for a spot in the national title game on Jan. 20.
Prior to the Cotton Bowl, Ewers spoke about one of the best parts of NIL: Being able to put his mother on his payroll.
“I get to pay my mom a salary which is nice just ‘cause, you know, all the effort and work they put into me growing up,” Ewers said. “I mean they both—we were living in south Texas, they both quit their jobs and moved up to Southlake… For them and all the work that they put in for me and my two sisters is—what I give back can’t describe how thankful I am for everything that they do for me.”
Too sweet.
Ewers’s NIL valuation is currently estimated at $4.5 million according to On3, ranked below only Arch Manning, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
The Texas quarterback reportedly received a $6 million offer to enter the transfer portal in the upcoming offseason, a shockingly lucrative bid amid speculation over Ewers’s college football future.
Ewers played just two snaps with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas in his freshman year. He’s thrown for 8,845 yards, 66 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over his last three seasons with the Longhorns and has one more year of eligibility.