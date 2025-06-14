Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Show Off Lamborghinis for Big Recruiting Weekend

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are showing off their recruiting budget this weekend.

Tyler Firtel

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) smiles after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
With the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 and a promising one in process for 2026, it is clear Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his program have gone all out recently when high school players have come to Austin.

With top 2026 prospects such as offensive tackle Felix Ojo, linebacker Xavier Griffin and edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright on the Texas campus this weekend for their official visits, that has unsurprisingly not changed.

Texas is showing off for recruits in a big way by once again pulling out a long line of Lamborghinis on the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during practice on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Dec. 27, 2024 ahead of the second round playoff game against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on the New Years Day. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lined up on the sideline were a number of different kinds of Lamborghinis, engines revving and all.

Take a look:

A tour of DKR, featuring the luxury cars, is one of the festivities that takes place for recruits during their visits. Another part is a photo shoot in Texas' signature burnt orange and white jerseys.

The program hopes last weekend's momentum in the recruiting scene can carry over to this weekend. Since last Saturday, Texas has added the commitments of five recruits to their 2026 class: defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, kicker Jake Collett, wide receiver Kohen Brown, defensive lineman Corey Wells and punter Mikey Bukauskas.

Texas's class for next year now consists of 13 commits and sits at No. 16 in 247Sports' composite rankings. It continues to be led by five-star quarterback Dia Bell and wide receiver/cornerback Jermaine Bishop.

During his tenure at Texas, Sarkisian's program has shown an ability to develop players, fit them into a winning system and mold them into professional talents. Over the last two seasons, 11 and 12 Longhorns, respectively, have been selected in the NFL Draft, with five in each draft class being picked in the first two rounds.

For recruits visiting the SEC powerhouse, Texas' status as one of the top NFL-producing programs has to add to the appeal of making Austin home.

Tyler Firtel
Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.