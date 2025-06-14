Texas Longhorns Show Off Lamborghinis for Big Recruiting Weekend
With the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 and a promising one in process for 2026, it is clear Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his program have gone all out recently when high school players have come to Austin.
With top 2026 prospects such as offensive tackle Felix Ojo, linebacker Xavier Griffin and edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright on the Texas campus this weekend for their official visits, that has unsurprisingly not changed.
Texas is showing off for recruits in a big way by once again pulling out a long line of Lamborghinis on the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Lined up on the sideline were a number of different kinds of Lamborghinis, engines revving and all.
Take a look:
A tour of DKR, featuring the luxury cars, is one of the festivities that takes place for recruits during their visits. Another part is a photo shoot in Texas' signature burnt orange and white jerseys.
The program hopes last weekend's momentum in the recruiting scene can carry over to this weekend. Since last Saturday, Texas has added the commitments of five recruits to their 2026 class: defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, kicker Jake Collett, wide receiver Kohen Brown, defensive lineman Corey Wells and punter Mikey Bukauskas.
Texas's class for next year now consists of 13 commits and sits at No. 16 in 247Sports' composite rankings. It continues to be led by five-star quarterback Dia Bell and wide receiver/cornerback Jermaine Bishop.
During his tenure at Texas, Sarkisian's program has shown an ability to develop players, fit them into a winning system and mold them into professional talents. Over the last two seasons, 11 and 12 Longhorns, respectively, have been selected in the NFL Draft, with five in each draft class being picked in the first two rounds.
For recruits visiting the SEC powerhouse, Texas' status as one of the top NFL-producing programs has to add to the appeal of making Austin home.