New Face On The Forty Acres? An Early Look At Texas' QB Battle

Texas' Steve Sarkisian has options at quarterback in 2022. Better yet, he has "his" options to open a new season.

Sarkisian was named the Longhorns' head coach following the Early Signing Period. Outside of landing wide receiver Xavier Worthy late into the process, he was going with players meant to play in Tom Herman's system.

The result offensively followed for Texas in the first season of Sark's chance to revive the team. Hudson Card won the starting job but was benched in favor of Casey Thompson by Week 3.

Thompson's overall stat line was far from the problem. Most coaches would appreciate a quarterback who could throw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-leading 24 touchdowns.

The problem? Clutch factor.

For every hot start that Thompson would show also came regression in the final 30 minutes of action. Four of Thompson's nine interceptions were thrown in the second half of games — three of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns would suffer a midseason six-game losing streak. Sarkisian announced he would open the QB position this offseason and Thompson elected to transfer after a 5-7 season.

“I think that we have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said last month of the quarterback position. “We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Texas won the Quinn Ewers sweepstakes when the highly-touted Ohio State transfer pledged his allegiance earlier this month. Once considered a top name in the 2022 class, Ewers elected to reclassify himself due to NIL opportunities, leaving Southlake Carroll early and joining Ryan Day in Columbus.

Prior to his reclassification, Ewers was the No. 2 QB on SI99's prospect list, trailing only Austin Westlake's Cade Klubnik (Clemson). He played two snaps for the Buckeyes while starter C.J. Stroud would go on to be a Heisman finalist.

Ewers can make all the throws. His time with the Dragons proves that as he finished his two years as the starter with 6,445 passing yards, 73 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also can run, tacking on another 701 yards and 12 scores with his legs.

Sarkisian wanted competition. It was in large part for the reason to go after Ewers despite having a quarterback in the 2022 class.

His name? Maalik Murphy, the No. 7 QB on SI99's list and No. 54 overall player.

The Junipero Serra (Calif.) senior has a cannon attached to his right shoulder. Trusting his deep ball has always been the mantra used to bring in the winning mentality. It worked for the Cavaliers this past fall as Murphy led the charge to a Division 1-A state championship.

Six days later, he signed on the dotted line to join Sarkisian in Austin for 2022, well aware that Ewers would be vying for starting reps.

“I give a lot of credit to Maalik for being committed to us for an extended period of time, having a tremendous senior season, winning a state championship,” Sarkisian said after the Early Signing Period. “And then him believing in why he chose Texas and sticking with us."

Should Ewers and Murphy struggle, Sarkisian still can turn to Card, the Austin native and veteran on staff. Card initially beat out Thompson this fall to start against No. 23 Louisiana. A week later, his struggles led to a loss in Fayetteville against a then-unranked Arkansas, thus opening the door for Thompson.

Card wasn't terrible in his time starter, but rather limited. He completed 61.4 percent of his throws for 590 yards and five touchdowns. His lone interception came in an overtime loss to Kansas at home, though it was returned for a touchdown by Jayhawks' Jacobee Bryant.

Sarkisian used the sales pitch of his past work at Alabama to land names like Ewers and Murphy. His track record speaks for itself, having helped Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones all become pros and national champions in Tuscaloosa.

Go back further and the trust factor grows. Sark helped Matt Leinart win a Heisman as USC's quarterback coach while also getting Matt Cassel ready for the NFL.

“We believe in our ability to develop the quarterback and then I think that both these young men saw that,” Sarkisian said.

