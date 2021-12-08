Quinn Ewers—the former Ohio State quarterback—will make a recruiting visit to Texas this weekend, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman has confirmed.

Anwar Richardson of Rivals first reported the news.

Since Ewers announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3, he has garnered interest from TCU and Texas Tech, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Ewers was initially the top-ranked signal caller in the '22 class. He ultimately decided to reclassify and join Ohio State on Aug. 15, he generated endorsement deals worth nearly $1 million, taking advantage of the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules.

Ewers was a star at Dallas-area Southlake Carroll High School, where he led the Dragons to a 6A state championship game appearance in '20. He initially committed to Texas in August of '20 before flipping to Ohio State just over two months later.

When Ewers joined the Ohio State, he came with the intent to redshirt during his first year. Ewers entered the program halfway through fall camp with the Buckeyes in a three-way quarterback battle with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Stroud ultimately came out on top, and is one of this year's four Heisman finalists.

Ewers was elevated to third-string quarterback with the Buckeyes in early November when Miller was suspended for driving while impaired, a charge that was later reduced to reckless operation.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas Longhorns, head over to Longhorns Country.