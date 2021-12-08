Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Quinn Ewers Elite 11 Dallas Highlights
Quinn Ewers Elite 11 Dallas Highlights
Publish date:

Report: Former Ohio State Quarterback Quinn Ewers Plans to Visit Texas

Author:

Quinn Ewers—the former Ohio State quarterback—will make a recruiting visit to Texas this weekend, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman has confirmed.

Anwar Richardson of Rivals first reported the news. 

Since Ewers announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3, he has garnered interest from TCU and Texas Tech, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel

Ewers was initially the top-ranked signal caller in the '22 class. He ultimately decided to reclassify and join Ohio State on Aug. 15, he generated endorsement deals worth nearly $1 million, taking advantage of the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules. 

Ewers was a star at Dallas-area Southlake Carroll High School, where he led the Dragons to a 6A state championship game appearance in '20. He initially committed to Texas in August of '20 before flipping to Ohio State just over two months later.

SI Recommends

When Ewers joined the Ohio State, he came with the intent to redshirt during his first year. Ewers entered the program halfway through fall camp with the Buckeyes in a three-way quarterback battle with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Stroud ultimately came out on top, and is one of this year's four Heisman finalists.

Ewers was elevated to third-string quarterback with the Buckeyes in early November when Miller was suspended for driving while impaired, a charge that was later reduced to reckless operation. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas Longhorns, head over to Longhorns Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler
Play
Betting

NFL Division Winner Odds: Which Non-Division Leader Would You Bet to Win?

The AFC is full of contentious battles for division titles. Which second-place team deserves your bet?

lsu
College Football

Report: LSU 'Prepared' Big Contract for SEC Coach Before Brian Kelly

The Tigers only had "big fish" in mind for the head coaching position.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

The Pacers are reportedly headed for a significant rebuild. Here are a few deals Indiana should consider.

3FED415C-16B5-4FD5-8BFB-F9BAF3428F74
College Football

Trae Tomlinson Caps Prep Career with Four-Interception State Title Game Performance

Senior from Canada added punt return for touchdown in independent state championship game

C.J. Stroud playing for Ohio State
College Football

Stroud Says Players Were Dealing With Flu Before Michigan

The quarterback didn't want to make excuses, but he said several Ohio State players were dealing with the Flu during the week heading into the Michigan matchup.

Jeff Lebby
College Football

Report: Brent Venables Hires Rebels' Jeff Lebby as OC

Lebby is slated to earn roughly $2 million annually, making him one of college football's highest-paid coordinators.

Justin Fields vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Bears to Start Justin Fields vs. Packers

The team's rookie quarterback is set to make his ninth start this Sunday.

montez-sweat-washington-football-team
NFL

Montez Sweat Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will be without a key piece against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.