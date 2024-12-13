Texas Longhorns to Host No. 1 Transfer Portal WR for Visit
The Texas Longhorns are set to see some big changes to their roster before the 2025 season.
As it turns out, one of the biggest areas of change is could come at one of their strongest positions - wide receiver. As it stands, former five-star Johntay Cook is in the transfer portal, Silas Bolden is graduating, Isaiah Bond is projected as a Day 1 draft pick and likely heading to the NFL and Matthew Golden could be on his way to the league as well.
But despite having talented players remaining on the roster and heralded freshmen coming in as well, it would also not be a surprise to see the Longhorns bring in some help at the position via the transfer portal.
And it appears that is exactly what they are trying to do.
According to reports from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, the Longhorns are set to host Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton for a visit on Monday.
Singleton currently ranks as the No. 1 overall player available in the portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
Last season with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton finished the season with 56 catches for 745 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 131 yards on 21 carries with another score. He was also involved in the return game, averaging 21.9 yards on 11 punt returns.
Those stats followed a year in which he was one of the best freshmen in all of college football in 2023, catching 48 passes for 714 yards and six scores in 12 games.
Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn also appear to be in the running for the 5-foot-11 speedster.
