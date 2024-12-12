Texas Longhorns Must Deal With Uniquely Difficult Schedule Challenge in 2025
The full schedule for the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season was revealed on Wednesday evening, setting the stage for what should be an exciting year in Austin.
Among the marquee games for Texas are a trip to Ohio State to open the season on August 30, the annual matchup in Dallas against Oklahoma on October 11, a trip to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in November, and the matchup with Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown to close out the year.
However, there is also one thing - and perhaps major issue - that stands with the Longhorns 2025 slate that could play a major factor in their success and potential College Football Playoff hopes.
For the entire month of October, the Longhorns will not play a single game in Austin.
Yes, you read that right.
On October 4, the Longhorns will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp for their second road game of the year. They then travel to Dallas to take on the Sooners, followed by road games against Kentucky in Lexington on October 18 and Mississippi State in Starkville on October 25.
This is a challenge the Longhorns have not faced since the 2013 season when they also did not play a single game at DKR in the month of October. Even then, however, it was a very different situation,
That season, the Horns only played three games in October and had a bye week during that stretch.
The last time the Longhorns faced anything truly close to this kind of challenge was all the way back in 1997, when they were away from Austin for four consecutive games against Rice on Sept. 27, Oklahoma State on October 4, in Dallas against the Sooners on October 11, and on the road against Missouri on October 18.
The Longhorns began that season ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll, before finishing 4-7 overall and firing then-head coach John Mackovic.
One positive note out of this schedule format for the Horns, however, is that they will get a bye week before their trip to Athens to take on Georgia at Sanford Stadium, giving them an extra week to prepare for their new rival.
Suffice it to say, however, Arch Manning will have a very tough task ahead of him in his first year as the full-time starter for Steve Sarkisian.
You can view the full schedule below:
Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 6 - San Jose State Spartans
Sept. 13 - UTEP Miners
Sept. 20 - BYE
Sept. 27 - Sam Houston Bearkats
Oct. 4 - at Florida Gators
Oct. 11 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 18 - at Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 25 - at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 1 - Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov. 8 - BYE
Nov. 15 - at Georgia Bulldogs
Nov. 22 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 29 - Texas A&M Aggies
