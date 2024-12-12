2025 Schedule Breakdown: Are Texas Longhorns Set Up For Success or Failure?
The Texas Longhorns had their 2025 football schedule released on Wednesday. The teams that Texas will be playing in the SEC will be the same opponents from this year, just flipped from being the home or away team to the other, as well as the four new non-conference opponents that will be played at the start of the season.
Here is the full schedule with the dates:
Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 6 - San Jose State Spartans
Sept. 13 - UTEP Miners
Sept. 20 - BYE
Sept. 27 - Sam Houston Bearkats
Oct. 4 - at Florida Gators
Oct. 11 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 18 - at Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 25 - at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 1 - Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov. 8 - BYE
Nov. 15 - at Georgia Bulldogs
Nov. 22 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 29 - Texas A&M Aggies
The Longhorns are walking into one of the toughest non-conference schedules for any Power Four team. This is strictly from the week 1 matchup in Columbus, OH against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The current eighth seed in the College Football Playoffs, the Buckeyes behind their home crowd will ultimately be one of the hardest of the season for obvious reasons. Not to mention, this game could likely be Arch Manning's first start as the true starter of the team at quarterback.
The other non-conference games include San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston, all lower-six teams that are particularly "warm-up" games for the Longhorns before the SEC schedule.
The first matchup in SEC play will be a tough road contest against the Florida Gators followed by the big annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.
These two games will prove the legitimacy of the Longhorns squad. Can they win on the road and in neutral site games against assumed competitive teams in the conference? These first two will be critical.
Then it will be followed by a road game against the Kentucky Wildcats and then another road game against Mississippi State. All of the games will be in October, where the Texas team will not play a single game at DKR, leading to a possible tough stretch due to the difficulty of winning on the road in college football.
But the schedule will only get tougher from here. Following a home game against Vanderbilt, the Longhorns will get a bye week before heading to Athens, GA to play their kryptonite, the Georgia Bulldogs. After that, the team will play back-to-back weeks against rivals at home with Arkansas and Texas A&M to end the season.
So you can see that this schedule really doesn't have many breaks in between. The stretch between the Ohio State game and the Florida game where they play three non-power four conference teams at home will be the easiest stretch, with the road games between Kentucky and Mississippi State followed by the home game against Vanderbilt will be another "light" part compared to the others.
But even with the same SEC schools as this season, this schedule is much tougher, the constant road battles and the Ohio State game could really tank the season. But before we worry about that, lets see what Texas can do in the playoffs this year.
Their first-round matchup against the Clemson Tigers will be at DKR Stadium on Dec. 21st. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. CT on TNT.
