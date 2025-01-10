Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan
The Texas Longhorns are one win away from competing for a national championship.
The only thing standing in their way? Arguably the best team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.
Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan was joined by reporter Alexandra Cox on Friday morning to preview the matchup, and give his thoughts on the Horns chances.
