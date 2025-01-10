Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Cotton Bowl for the right to head to Atlanta for a national championship.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are one win away from competing for a national championship.

The only thing standing in their way? Arguably the best team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan was joined by reporter Alexandra Cox on Friday morning to preview the matchup, and give his thoughts on the Horns chances.

