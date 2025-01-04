Can Texas Slow Down Ohio State's Dynamic Duo? 'We'll Find Out' Steve Sarkisian Says
Both things can be true, the Texas Longhorns are among the nation's best at shutting down an opponent's passing game. But they have yet to face an offense quite like the Ohio State Buckeyes who feature two future first-round draft picks at receiver.
That shouldn't be misconstrued as a criticism against the Longhorns, who have shown major improvement in the secondary this season. After ranking near the bottom in passing yards allowed per game a year ago, the Longhorns now rank No. 2 in the nation, allowing 156.9 yards per game.
But now they will be faced with their biggest test and one that even Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is seemingly curious to match up against.
"I just hope we're good enough to guard them," Sarkisian said when asked about the Buckeyes' star recievers. "These guys are really good players. We'll find out."
These "really good players" that Sarkisian refers to are indeed Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. A rather rare duo of a true freshman and senior have taken the College Football Playoff by storm.
In just two games, the pairing has combined for 443 yards and five touchdowns. However, it is the freshman Smith who has proven the most lethal. The Miami Gardens, Florida, native has 290 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions, leaving many draft analysts salivating over his NFL future.
"They're both big, physical players. They have length. They have speed," Sarkisian said. "They have playmaking ability on the ball. They have really big catch radiuses. They've got the scheme to go with it, ... and they've got a quarterback who delivers on the ball. "
In short, the playoffs have been a mini-movie of the regular season where Smith finished as the Buckeyes' leading receiver with over 1,000 yards. Yet, despite being overshadowed by a true freshman, Egbuka can't be overlooked.
Egbuka has 896 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year so far, with 153 yards and a touchdown coming in the postseason. Just a year after making for a dangerous duo with Marvin Harrison Jr., Egbuka has once again made for a formidable pairing with Smith.
But for all the talent that the Buckeyes possess with Smith and Egbuka, the Longhorns have talent of their own lining up opposite of them. Starting with star cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award winner, Jahdae Barron.
The 5-foot-11 Austin, Texas, who made the flip from nickel to outside cornerback this offseason, has propelled himself into the first round of the NFL Draft discussions. Having played in all 15 games so far for Texas, Barron has totaled 61 tackles, three for a loss, five interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
While Malik Muhammad will be lining up opposite Barron, behind them will be third-team All-SEC safety Andrew Mukuba and AP second-team All-American Michael Taaffe.
On paper, it seems Texas should have enough talent man for man to cover the Buckeyes. But as Sarkisian explained, the key to shutting down a passing game goes beyond just the secondary.
"I think we've got to be really good at the line of scrimmage against the run and the pass, ..." Sarkisian said. "We've got to try to affect him (Will Howard) in the pocket, and we need to disrupt timing in the back end."
