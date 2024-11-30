Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Preview: Lone Star Showdown Score Predictions
The Texas Longhorns are one win away from making it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.
The only problem? The Texas A&M Aggies and a night game at Kyle Field are still standing in their way, and they have the exact same thing on the line.
Aggieland will be rocking on Saturday night. The crowd has been waiting for this game for 13 years, and it will likely be the loudest stadium any of these players have seen in their lives.
Not to mention, the entire college football world will be watching.
Can the Longhorns handle the pressure and make it to Atlanta in their first season in the conference?
The Texas Longhorns on SI staff gives their predictions for the game below:
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher
Texas has faced some tough environments in the past and it has come away victorious. That said, this will be the toughest environment the Longhorns have ever seen as a program. Maybe the toughest any team has seen in college football this season. I believe Texas is ready, but it will not be easy. I think Texas wins a tight one, but the Aggies cover the spread.
Texas 26, Texas A&M 21
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
The Aggies seemingly got caught looking ahead last week, so they should presumably be ready for this game. That said, I believe the Longhorns are simply the better team and will pull out the victory. Quinn Ewers nursing an injury gives me some pause, but I’m still going with the team wearing burnt orange.
Texas 31, Texas A&M 27
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
If versatility is truly Texas’ strength of the season, this is where it’ll be tested. The Aggies will leave everything they have on the field, especially at home, and the Longhorns must put on a season-best performance to prove that they belong in the SEC Championship game. the Aggies struggled against Auburn last weekend, but that should make Texas even more worried about how hungry they are for a win.
Texas 35, Texas A&M 20
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer
Texas A&M down to the wire but Texas goes on another long drive late to score a touchdown and win.
Texas 28, Texas 21
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
A&M losing to Auburn last week and the do or die situation they are in will give them a big boost at the start. Quinn might struggle a little bit, but I think Texas has a lot of potential to make some big plays and gather momentum to gradually take control of the game. It will be a close game, but Texas will punch their ticket into the SEC championship.
Texas 27, Texas A&M 20
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Could Arch Manning Play vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs
MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB