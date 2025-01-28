'Their Loss!' Xavier Worthy Takes Shot at Buffalo Bills
For the fourth time in the past seasons, the Buffalo Bills suffered elimination from the playoffs after they fell 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. It was another edition of the postseason rivalry and it was a game that once again came down to the final seconds.
Yet, even with the playoff rivalry that has been one-sided as the Chiefs remain unbeaten against the Bills in the postseason, there was perhaps even more motivation for former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie got a win over the team that passed on him in last year's NFL Draft.
Worthy said as much post-game, when he spoke with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell about the narrative that he was looking to prove the Bills wrong.
"They skipped on me," Worthy told Campbell. "That's their loss."
Take a look:
The Chiefs were able to select the Longhorns' star receiver at No. 28 overall thanks to a trade with the Bills. Kansas City sent the 32nd and 95th picks to the Bills in addition to swapping seventh-round picks. In return, Kansas City received the No. 28 and No. 133 picks.
The Bills would later trade the No. 32 to the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick, which they would then use to select Florida State receiver Keon Coleman.
And while Coleman has had a productive rookie season in his own right -- totaling 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions while only playing in 12 games -- it has been Worthy and the Chiefs who have seemingly won the trade so far.
Headed into the Super Bowl, Worthy has posted 70 catches for 786 yards and 10 total touchdowns during the regular and postseason. In the AFC Championship game, he led the Chiefs in receiving with 85 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
