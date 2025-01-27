Three Former Texas Longhorns Clinch Spot in Super Bowl LIX
The stage is set for the biggest game in football as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. It's the second time in three years that the two teams will meet in the Super Bowl, and three former Texas Longhorns will be attempting to win the Lombardi Trophy.
Regardless of the game's winner, the Longhorns will be claiming their 34th Super Bowl ring, with representation on both sides of the field.
Here are the former Texas football players attempting a Super Bowl win in two weeks.
Moro Ojomo, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Ojomo played at Texas for five years before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. With 50 total games played in burnt orange, Ojomo tallied 95 tackles and five sacks.
The defensive tackle originally from Lagos, Nigeria was the 249 overall pick in the 2023 draft, selected in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was one of five Texas players invited to that year's NFL Combine.
Ojomo has played in 25 games for the Eagles, with one start, and earned his first NFC Championship on Sunday when Philly took down the Washington Commanders in the conference championship game.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
One of the biggest names coming out of Texas, Worthy cemented his place as a key player during his rookie season for the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
The 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was a two time All-Big 12 selection during his time with the Longhorns, where he played for three years before opting out of his fourth to become Texas' second consecutive first round pick.
Worthy scored his first touchdown in his first game with the Chiefs, running it in from 21 yards out against the Baltimore Ravens. That same game, he caught a 35-yard touchdown in the team's one-score win. He's played in 16 games for the Chiefs, starting in 13 to record six receiving and three rushing touchdowns.
In the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills, Worthy had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown along with two carries for 16 yards.
Charles Omenihu, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy's teammate Omenihu has had a slightly longer professional career and one Super Bowl ring in his collection.
Omenihu played for Texas from 2015 to 2018, and was the 161st overall selection in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by home-team Houston Texans. After two seasons with the Texans, he moved to San Francisco for a season with the 49ers before joining the Chiefs.
The defensive end's NFL career hasn't been as expected, with suspensions and injuries on its path. Despite an ACL injury that ruled him out of Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs took on his former team, the 49ers, to give Omenihu his first ring last season.
Omenihu posted two total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in the AFC Championship against Buffalo.
