Trio Of Texas Longhorns Named All-Americans By Pro Football Focus
As end-of-season superlatives are announced, several Texas Longhorns players have been given honors. After the All-SEC teams were announced, several felt that Texas's stars had been left off the lists. While they may not have been recognized by the SEC, three Texas players have been named to PFF's All-American team.
On offense, left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr was named to the team with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 90.3. This week, Banks was awarded the SEC Jacob's Blocking Trophy and Lombardi Trophy.
"Banks has all but cemented himself as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft due to a stellar junior season," PFF said. "He ranks third among FBS tackles in PFF's wins above average metric and PFF pass-blocking grade (90.3). Banks has surrendered pressure on just 1.5% of his pass-blocking snaps, the third-best rate among Power Four offensive tackles."
On defense, the duo of Jahdae Barron and Michael Taaffe were named the All-American cornerback and safety. Barron was named an All-SEC First-Team defensive back with Banks, who were the only two named to the first-team.
"Barron is the highest-graded cornerback in college football this season (90.9) grade," PFF said. "He has surrendered just a 27.8 passer rating into his coverage. For reference, spiking the ball on every play nets a 39.6 rating."
While Taaffe may feel like he was snubbed after not being named to the All-SEC team, he is using that as motivation.
"Taaffe is both the highest-graded and most valuable college safety this season, according toPFF’s wins above average metric," PFF said. "The former walk-on’s 91.3 PFF coverage grade leads all players at his position, as he has surrendered only 12 catches while coming up with seven combined interceptions and forced incompletions."
The trio of PFF All-Americans will return to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, likely for the final time of all of their college careers, to face Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM on Dec. 21 and be aired on TNT.
