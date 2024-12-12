Texas Longhorns To Host Big Ten Defensive Tackle Transfer For Visit - Report
The Texas Longhorns have suffered some serious attrition along the defensive front in the NCAA Transfer Portal so far this offseason, with four players electing to leave Austin for new destinations.
In fact, the Longhorns are set to lose eight players in total at the position, with Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Bill Norton and Jermayne Lole all seniors (and likely heading to the NFL), and Sydir Mitchell, Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe and Tia Savea all leaving via transfer.
it does appear that the Horns are starting to make some headway in finding replacements for those players, signing three extremely talented freshmen in five-star Justus Terry, and four-stars Josiah Sharma and Myron Charles.
However, they ill also need to add some experience. Fortunately, it appears they are pursuing just that.
According to reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns will host Purdue transfer defensive tackle Cole Brevard for a visit on Friday. Brevard has one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.
This past season with the Boilermakers, Brevard was one of the top tackles in the Big Ten, making 19 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and earning honorable mention all-conference honors in the process.
Brevard has appeared in 37 games over three seasons with the Boilermakers and also played in one game during his freshman season at Penn State before moving to West Lafayette.
A native of Carmel, Indiana, Brevard signed with the Nittany Lions as a four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 206 player in the country, the No. 19 defensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state for the 2020 class, per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Should the Longhorns make a good impression on Brevard and land the 6-foot-3, 333-pound space eater, he would likely immediately fall into the top of the rotation along the front.
That said, given the turnover at the position, the Longhorns are surely going to bring in multiple transfers to help fill those voids.
