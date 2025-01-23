Two Texas Longhorns Named Top-15 Players in College Football
After making it to the College Football Playoff semifinal in the first year of the 12-team setup, it is safe to say the Texas Longhorns had a very talented team this past season. That is seemingly soon to be further proven in the upcoming NFL Draft where the Longhorns could - if everything goes well - have as many as 19 players taken.
Many of those now NFL Draft-bound players found their names in ESPN's recent top-100 player rankings from this past season. Six Longhorns made the list in its entirety, while two saw themselves ranked inside the top 20.
Both of those not coincidently look set to become first-round draft picks come April. It shouldn't come as a surprise to any that they find themselves among the nation's best players. The first of those two players is starting left tackle, Kelvin Banks, at No. 7.
"He is the first player in Texas history to win the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in the same season," ESPN writes. "He started 42 games, including 39 straight, at Texas after plugging in as a starter at left tackle as soon as he arrived on campus, and he was a leader on two CFP semifinal teams at left tackle."
As the article notes, Banks allowed a .80% pressure rate which was tied for third-best among all FBS offensive tackles. The junior left tackle allowed just one sack all season per Pro Football Focus, while playing in 15 of the Longhorns' 16 games.
Since emerging on the scene in Austin, Banks has garnered the hype of a future NFL Draft pick. And if the recent Mel Kiper mock draft is anything to go by, Banks is set to live up to the hype, as the ESPN analyst predicts him to be selected No. 11 overall.
Right behind Banks in the rankings from ESPN is Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Jahdae Barron. ESPN ranks Barron as the 14th-best player.
"Barron, a versatile corner who often moved around to match up with the opponents' best receiver, won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back," ESPN writes. "Barron tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions and helped limit Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith to one catch for 3 yards in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic."
The aforementioned freshman phenom receiver, Smith, finished at No. 5. Texas and Barron being able to hold Ohio State's star freshman receiver speaks volumes about the future NFL cornerback, who could very well hear his named on Day 1.
After moving from STAR to the outside cornerback position, Barron's decision to return for another season undoubtedly paid off. Playing in 16 games he totaled 67 tackles, three for a loss, one sack, and five interceptions.
