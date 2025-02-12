Alabama HC Reveals Plan vs. Tre Johnson in Win vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Add Nate Oats to the long list of head coaches that have extended some praise toward Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson.
Following No. 2 Alabama's 103-80 win over Texas in Austin on Tuesday, Oats met with the media and talked about Johnson's performance along with the team's defensive plan against him. Even in the blowout loss, Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points on 4 of 8 from deep to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
"I mean, look, Trey's really good," Oats said. "Our thing with him was, again, he had a fairly efficient night. To be honest with you, nine of 17 notice, scored 24 points on 17 shots, is pretty efficient, not quite as efficient as Jarin (Stevenson), but Jarin is not the focal point of everybody's defense like Tre is. So our thing with him was, we know he's going to get his shots up. We just need to make sure they're toughly contested. He's going to make some, he's not going to make enough tough, non-rim twos to beat us. ... So we were okay with Tre taking all tough shots he wanted."
Johnson got out to a hot start, scoring 10 of Texas' first 12 points. Though the Tide defense was tough, he found his spots throughout the night and found some success as a distributor in the second half, though it came when Alabama already had firm control on the game.
Looking to get back into the win column, Johnson and Texas will host the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
