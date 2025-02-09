Longhorns Country

No. 4 Texas Longhorns End No. 2 South Carolina's Historic Streak in Signature Win

The Texas Longhorns ended South Carolina's 57-game conference win streak in a wire-to-wire victory.

Lindsey Plotkin

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) drives to the basket while defended by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall (23) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- In a top-five matchup, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks took the court Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out Moody Center crowd. Tied at 49 after three quarters, the game lived up to the hype with the final 10 minutes featuring an offensive masterclass from both sides with Texas holding on for the win, beating South Carolina 66-62.

The game went down to the last possible second, with freshman Jordan Lee forcing a missed layup by South Carolina's Tessa Johnson with 15 seconds left. Senior guard Rori Harmon then hit two big-time free throws with 10.8 seconds left, sealing the game.

In front of 10,517 fans, the Longhorns ended the Gamecocks' 57-game conference win streak, handing them their first SEC loss since Dec 30, 2021.

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Madison Booker bounced back from her first game against South Carolina when she only scored six points, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds today. Texas never trailed and stunned the defending national champions, who beat the Longhorns by double-digits in the first matchup between the teams.

In a physical game with lots of fouls called, Texas won the physical matchup, something that is unusual for the star-studded Gamecocks. While South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was irritated with the amount of first-half fouls, her team adjusted but still struggled to defend Texas.

Taylor Jones and Kyla Oldacre were huge parts of the Texas offense and were unstoppable in the paint. The duo combined for 24 points, with Oldacre scoring eight in the fourth quarter to propel Texas to the win.

Harmon only had four points, but made her free throws in clutch time, sealing the win for the Longhorns. Texas dominated the boards and out-rebounded South Carolina 42-35 and won the battle on the offensive glass, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.

Now, Texas will head to Kentucky for another ranked matchup as the only team to have beaten South Carolina in over three years before returning home to the Moody Center for another top-10 matchup against LSU.

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

