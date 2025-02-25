No. 1 Texas Longhorns Shut Down Georgia Bulldogs in Historic Win
Returning to play after their first bye of the season, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns made defensive history in their 57-26 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished with the lowest point total scored by a team in SEC history.
The Longhorns overcame a slow start, and at one point in the second half only led by two points, avoiding being the next No. 1 team to be upset. The last time the Longhorns held the No. 1 ranking was 21 years ago, with Feb. 16, 2004 being the last time Texas was on top of the sport.
The veterans led the Longhorns to the win, as Taylor Jones had 17 points and Rori Harmon and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda each had 10 points. Jones also grabbed 16 rebounds, leading Texas on the boards and tying her career high. Harmon added to her historic season, becoming the first Texas player in program history to record 1,200 points and 600 assists.
The Texas defense held Georgia to just 31 percent from the floor, with the Bulldogs making just 11 of 33 shots. The Longhorns also forced 25 turnovers, leading to 30 points. Harmon led the Texas defense with three steals. Under the basket, Jones blocked five shots, keeping the Bulldogs from shooting.
Jones continues to be a dominant force around the basket and is a favorite target for her guards due to her size and skill. Paired with Kyla Oldacre, Texas has a two-headed monster under the basket, making for an unstoppable duo. Despite the team not shooting well, Oldacre and Jones both shot 50 percent or better, keeping the offense alive.
Star guard Madison Booker had a quiet night, scoring just seven points. Despite this, Texas was able to come away with its 11th straight win. Now, the Longhorns will stay on the road for their next game, traveling to Mississippi State on Thursday.
