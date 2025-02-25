Longhorns Country

No. 1 Texas Longhorns Shut Down Georgia Bulldogs in Historic Win

Senior Taylor Jones leads the Texas Longhorns to their first win as No. 1, dominating both sides of the court.

Lindsey Plotkin

Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) shoots the ball past LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) during the game at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) shoots the ball past LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) during the game at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Returning to play after their first bye of the season, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns made defensive history in their 57-26 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished with the lowest point total scored by a team in SEC history.

The Longhorns overcame a slow start, and at one point in the second half only led by two points, avoiding being the next No. 1 team to be upset. The last time the Longhorns held the No. 1 ranking was 21 years ago, with Feb. 16, 2004 being the last time Texas was on top of the sport.

Rori Harmon dribbles to the basket against LSU
Feb 16, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) drives to the basket against Louisiana State Lady Tigers guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The veterans led the Longhorns to the win, as Taylor Jones had 17 points and Rori Harmon and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda each had 10 points. Jones also grabbed 16 rebounds, leading Texas on the boards and tying her career high. Harmon added to her historic season, becoming the first Texas player in program history to record 1,200 points and 600 assists.

The Texas defense held Georgia to just 31 percent from the floor, with the Bulldogs making just 11 of 33 shots. The Longhorns also forced 25 turnovers, leading to 30 points. Harmon led the Texas defense with three steals. Under the basket, Jones blocked five shots, keeping the Bulldogs from shooting.

Jones continues to be a dominant force around the basket and is a favorite target for her guards due to her size and skill. Paired with Kyla Oldacre, Texas has a two-headed monster under the basket, making for an unstoppable duo. Despite the team not shooting well, Oldacre and Jones both shot 50 percent or better, keeping the offense alive.

Star guard Madison Booker had a quiet night, scoring just seven points. Despite this, Texas was able to come away with its 11th straight win. Now, the Longhorns will stay on the road for their next game, traveling to Mississippi State on Thursday.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Hire New DBs Coach to Replace Terry Joseph

MORE: Five-Star OT Sets Official Visit With Texas Longhorns

MORE: Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Dia Bell Sets Official Visit Date

MORE: Texas Longhorns Move To No. 1 In Latest AP Poll

MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Coach Terry Joseph Leaving For NFL Job

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/News