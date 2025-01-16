Oklahoma Coach Calls Out Sooners Performance vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas and Oklahoma faced each other on the hardwood in the SEC for the first time this week.
Both teams went into the matchup without a conference win and the Longhorns came onto the Sooners quite fast, leading by over 20 points at the half.
It seemed to be a sure win for Texas, but Oklahoma found its way back in the second half, ending the game with a 77-73 loss. For head coach Porter Moser, that wasn't enough.
"You know, for me, it starts with me. The first 25 minutes, I'm apologetic for the effort for the first 25 minutes," Moser told the media postgame. "It starts with me. I want everyone to know that I look at myself in the mirror. That first 25 minutes was unacceptable toughness and effort. That is -- that first 25 minutes was unacceptable competitiveness and there's no excuse - starting with me."
Moser has been the head coach for the Sooners since 2021 after going on a Final Four run with Loyola in 2018. The Sooners have yet to make the NCAA Tournament since the start of his tenure.
"That's two games in a row that we had 18 turnovers," Moser said. "It's hard in this league. The margin of error if you're taking - I mean, how many fewer shots because you're turning over?"
Oklahoma was undefeated before the start of conference play but has since then lost to Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, and most recently Texas.
Texas' Jordan Pope had 27 points to help the Longhorns to their first conference victory despite the late Sooner surge in the game.
"I thought we had guys off the bench that came in with a toughness factor that became contagious," Moser said. "The last 15 minutes? I was so proud of how hard they worked and how they did compete. But that's what it's got to be...Why would we do it any other way?"
Texas and Oklahoma will play each other one more time this season for the final game of conference play in March, this time the Red River rivalry will take on the Moody Center in Austin.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
ADVERTISING
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arch Manning Era Officially Under Way After Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden's Reaction Speaks Volumes About Michael Taaffe
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Appears to Announce His Return