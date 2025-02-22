Longhorns Country

Texas Basketball vs. South Carolina Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Texas Longhorns men's basketball is set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are winless in SEC play.

Zach Dimmitt

Feb 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after scoring three pointer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Coming off a week of rest, Texas Longhorns men's basketball is hitting the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia on Saturday night.

South Carolina (10-16, 0-13) remains winless in the SEC this season and would love nothing more to put a potential dent in Texas' NCAA Tournament hopes with an upset win.

Saturday will mark the third-ever meeting between the two teams and the first since 1982 when Texas won 88-71 in Austin.

Rodney Terr
Jan 29, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry looks on during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Rodney Terry knows the challenge that lies ahead for his team, which is coming off of an 82-78 win over then-No. 15 Kentucky last Saturday. The Gamecocks have been competitive with some of the best teams in the SEC thanks in large part to star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

"They played everybody really tough at their place," Terry said of South Carolina. "They're tough. They got a first-round pick and a big kid that's one of the best players in this league."

Coming off his fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor, Texas guard Tre Johnson heads into the matchup as the conference's leading scorer with 19.8 points per game. He had a career-high 32 points in the win over Kentucky.

INJURY REPORT

Texas guard Chendall Weaver remains out and will miss his 11th straight game. Arthur Kaluma and Devon Pryor are both probable for the Longhorns.

South Carolina guard Myles Stute has also been ruled out.

HOW TO WATCH

SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel

Texas -2.5

Moneyline: Texas -140, South Carolina +116

Over/Under: 139.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
