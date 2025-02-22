Texas Basketball vs. South Carolina Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- Coming off a week of rest, Texas Longhorns men's basketball is hitting the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia on Saturday night.
South Carolina (10-16, 0-13) remains winless in the SEC this season and would love nothing more to put a potential dent in Texas' NCAA Tournament hopes with an upset win.
Saturday will mark the third-ever meeting between the two teams and the first since 1982 when Texas won 88-71 in Austin.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry knows the challenge that lies ahead for his team, which is coming off of an 82-78 win over then-No. 15 Kentucky last Saturday. The Gamecocks have been competitive with some of the best teams in the SEC thanks in large part to star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
"They played everybody really tough at their place," Terry said of South Carolina. "They're tough. They got a first-round pick and a big kid that's one of the best players in this league."
Coming off his fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor, Texas guard Tre Johnson heads into the matchup as the conference's leading scorer with 19.8 points per game. He had a career-high 32 points in the win over Kentucky.
INJURY REPORT
Texas guard Chendall Weaver remains out and will miss his 11th straight game. Arthur Kaluma and Devon Pryor are both probable for the Longhorns.
South Carolina guard Myles Stute has also been ruled out.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas -2.5
Moneyline: Texas -140, South Carolina +116
Over/Under: 139.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
