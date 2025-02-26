Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Preview: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
AUSTIN -- Following a devastating loss to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks, the Texas Longhorns look to regroup ahead of a bigger challenge that lies ahead on Wednesday night.
Texas will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks for the second time as SEC opponents, yet this time the Longhorns hope to come home with a win. The first matchup between the two ended in a 78-70 loss for Texas inside the Moody Center earlier this month despite freshman guard Tre Johnson putting on a show with 25 points and catching the attention of Arkansas head coach John Calipari.
Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry has now led his team to a 16-11 record so far, going 5-9 in conference matchups. The program most recently faced South Carolina, the worst standing team in the SEC, away in Columbia, and left with a 84-69 loss to hand the Gamecocks their first conference win. This came as a shocking turnaround from Texas' upset win against then-No. 15 Kentucky the weekend prior, where Johnson once again showed out with 29 points.
Both teams now sit at the same regular and conference schedule records entering Wednesday's matchup, but Arkansas is riding on the momentum from a convincing win over No. 15 Missouri at home after falling to No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 1 Auburn. The Razorbacks are 11-4 at Bud Walton Arena, while the Longhorns are 3-5 in away games.
However, Texas might just have the upper hand this time around. Arkansas will be without its lead scorer junior forward Adou Thiero, who has locked in a .548 field goal percentage and averages 15.6 points and six rebounds per contest, due to a back injury he suffered versus Missouri. With two other players listed on their injury report, including emerging freshman forward Karter Knox, the Razorbacks will only have seven scholarship players available against the Longhorns.
Johnson could bring Texas to victory as he now averages over 20 points per game and remains the top scorer in the SEC.
INJURY REPORT
Texas guard Chendall Weaver remains out and will miss his 12th straight game, while Razorbacks Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland are listed as out as well with Kartner Knox listed as probable.
HOW TO WATCH
ESPN2, 8 p.m. CT. Listen on Longhorn Radio Network and Sirius XM 106 or 190.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Arkansas -2.5
Moneyline: Texas +114, Arkansas -137
Over/Under: 146.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
