Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- With their NCAA Tournament hopes in doubt, the Texas Longhorns will look to close out the regular season on a high note.
Texas (16-13, 5-11) will play its final road game of the season on Tuesday night in Starkville when the Longhorns face off against the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs for the only time during the regular season. Texas heads into the contest on a three-game losing streak and having lost six of the last seven.
This Februrary was a month to forget for the Longhorns, who had picked up ranked wins over No. 22 Missouri and No. 13 Texas A&M to end January. Texas then had an 89-58 blowout win on the road over the LSU Tigers on Feb. 1 before things started to take a turn for the worst.
"I thought we had turned the corner at that time," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said. "We were playing really good basketball at that time. I thought we're pretty healthy at that time as well. But then again, we're never going to make excuses about what we don't have or who's not available."
As for Mississippi State (20-9, 8-8), the Bulldogs are led by guard Josh Hubbard, who's averaging 18.4 points per game. Forward Keshawn Murphy is the only other Bulldog averaging double figures in scoring (11.6) while also leading the team in rebounding (7.6).
If the Longhorns can't pull off an upset win on the road, their only chance at going dancing will be if they somehow win the SEC Tournament.
INJURY REPORT
Texas guard Tramon Mark is questionable with a lower back injury. Chendall Weaver will miss his 15th straight game with a hip injury.
For Mississippi State, Kanye Clary is out.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas +6.5
Moneyline: Texas +230, Mississippi State -285
Over/Under: 150.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
