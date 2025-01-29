Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Texas Longhorns will head to Oxford to take on Chris Beard and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- In a highly-anticipated SEC matchup, former Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels will welcome Rodney Terry and the 'Horns to Oxford on Wednesday night.

The game marks the first meeting against Texas for Beard since he was fired by the program on Jan. 5, 2023. He finished his time at Texas with a 29-13 record before being let go prior to the completion of his second season with the team.

Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3) is coming off of its third straight loss while the Longhorns are coming off of their best win of the season after stunning No. 13 Texas A&M with a 70-69 comeback victory.

Chris Bear
Dec 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard reacts as he coaches against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Texas guard Tre Johnson, who scored a career-high 30 points in the win over the Aggies, met with the media Tuesday and previewed Ole Miss.

"Excited to go down there and play, just because it's the next game," Johnson said. "We know the relationship between both programs, and we know that they came off a few losses, so they're going to be kind of a desperate team trying to get back on and get started, and plus, it's kind of like a rivalry game, I could say. Just being ready to go down there and know that there's gonna be punches, and we're on our home floor, so we might not get calls, and being ready to go through any type of adversity."

INJURY REPORT

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell was listed as questionable on the initial student-athlete availability report Tuesday. For Texas, forward Arthur Kaluma is probable with a knee injury while guard Chendall Weaver remains out with a hip flexor injury.

HOW TO WATCH

ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET.

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas +5.5

Moneyline: Texas +188, Ole Miss -230

Over/Under: 142.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
