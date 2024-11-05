Texas Baseball Lands Elite 2026 Commit Jax Robinson
Entering the month of November means we are are growing closer and closer to the beginning of the 2025 college baseball season. While there are plenty of exciting things going on across The Forty Acres athletically, from football and volleyball to basketball season getting ready to start, that doesn't mean baseball is taking it easy.
Quite the opposite actually. With a brand new coaching staff, headlined by Jim Schlossnagle, the Longhorns have hit the ground running in fall ball to get themselves ready for their first venture into the SEC. Beyond that, though, the coaching staff has been hard at working landing elite recruits since they were announced earlier this summer.
They started with a slew of transfer portal additions and recruits for the 2024 class, and then eventually shifted their focus to the 2025 and 2026 classes. That focus has paid off in a big way, with several talented ballplayers announcing their commitments to Texas.
Adding his name to the list on Monday evening was Jax Robinson. An incredible player out of Waxahachie HS (TX), Robinson becomes the latest big name to join the ranks of the Longhorns' stacked 2026 class.
Boasting a gorgeous swing from the left-hand side of the plate, the southpaw catcher possesses everything a coach dreams of. He can absolutely rake while also hitting for power, punishing pitchers when they make a mistake. Also excellent behidn the plate, Robinson flexes a strong arm that helps keep runners in check on the basepath.
As the offseason marches on, the Longhorns continue to bolster their upcoming recruiting classes. Landing talents such as Robinson, and the litany of names they've added prior, showcases the effort the new coaching staff has put in. Whether they get results on the field is yet to be seen, of course, but fans will undoubtedly be excited to keep landing recruits.
