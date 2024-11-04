Longhorns In The NFL: Bijan Robinson Stars Again In Falcons Win
The Texas Longhorns were represented well this week in the NFL with multiple former players having some great performances on Sunday.
Starting on the 12 p.m. CT slate, former Longhorn Malcolm Roach had a season-high in tackles. The defensive tackle had five on the day including one for a loss of yards. Safety Brandon Jones also added four tackles and one TFL for the Broncos defense but it wasn't enough as the Baltimore Ravens poured 41 points on offense.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker didn't have to do much other than kick five extra pointers, but he did help with the offensive explosion with two field goal kicks with one being a 33-yard kick and the other a 37-yard kick.
Tight end Ja'tavion Sanders for the Carolina Panthers had an incredible game with 87 yards and six catches including one acrobartic play that included a hurdle and a 53-yard gain.
Watch it here:
The Carolina Panthers picked up a rare win against the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 23-22. Sanders was the leading receiver for Carolina in the win.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had seven tackles including three TFLs but Dallas once again lost this time to the Atlanta Falcons 27-21.
Part of the reason why the Cowboys lost was because of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson who led the team with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries. Bijan was also second on the team in receiving yards at 59 yards on seven catches.
Postgame, Overshown and Robinson had a nice moment with both being teammates on Texas from 2020 to 2022.
Defensive end Quandre Diggs recorded three tackles in the Tennessee Titans 20-17 overtime win against the New England Patriots. The Titans get their second win on the season.
And lastly, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II had six tackles on the day for the Seattle Seahawks but Seattle lost 26-20 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams to drop to 4-5.
One former Longhorn will be present for the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that will be no other than rookie star Xavier Worthy who leads Kansas City in receiving touchdowns with three and also has added 235 yards on his rookie campaign.
You can catch Worthy play at 7:15 p.m. CT on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week
MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role