Longhorns In The NFL: Trio Of Former Texas Players Find The End Zone
After the Texas Longhorns football team took care of business Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, many former players had themselves a day in the NFL on Sunday.
Three players scored a touchdown, another three secured a sack, and many more happened for the former Longhorns. Here are the stat lines from Sunday:
LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns
Hicks, who missed the last game for the Browns, came back with six tackles (two solo).
Cleveland's defense however struggled all game and got blown out 35-14 to the New Orleans Saints to go down to 2-8.
WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
The rookie wide receiver only reeled in one catch but it was a huge one for 33 yards at the end of the first quarter that set up a touchdown the following play for the Colts.
Mitchell was also given a rush attempt but only managed two yards. Indianapolis moves to 5-6 after beating the New York Jets 28-27.
DT T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
Another rookie, Sweat handled the Minnesota Vikings, filling up the stat sheet with five tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, as well as a QB hit.
The Titans however could not handle the Vikings, losing 23-13 and moving to 2-8.
RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Johnson scored his fifth touchdown of the season in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year back had 33 yards on 10 carries including eight yards off a single reception.
The Chicago Bears ended up losing on a block game-winning field goal attempt with the final score being 20-19 Packers. Chicago moves to 4-6.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
It was an off day for the star running back. Robinson had only 35 yards on 12 carries against the tough Denver Broncos defense and only got 28 yards through the air off four receptions.
The Atlanta Falcons just couldn't get anything going on offense period as they failed to reach the endzone once in the game and lost 38-6 to slide to 6-5.
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos
Humphrey had his best game so far this year for the Broncos with a season-high 52 yards on four receptions. The performance also included his first touchdown of the year with a 41-yard reception.
The Broncos go back above .500 at 6-5.
DT Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos
Roach was a big part of keeping Atlanta's offense on hold. The five-year veteran had three tackles (two solo), including two tackles for losses. Roach also got his first full sack of the season on Sunday.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
After only having 11 receiving yards in the last two games, Worthy has the leading receiver for Kansas City against the Buffalo Bills.
Worthy had 61 yards off only four catches and had a touchdown where he showed off his speed to reach the endzone.
Worthy secured his fourth receiving touchdown of the year and sixth overall. His four receiving touchdowns are tied for third in the NFL only behind Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. (6) and Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. (5).
The Chiefs lost to the Bills 30-21 to spoil their undefeated season and put them at 9-1.
DE Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals
Ossai got his first sack of the season on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ossai also got three tackles (one solo) with one being for a loss.
The Bengals however couldn't complete the second-half comeback and lost 34-27. Their playoff chances are slowly fading away as they go to 4-7.
DT Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers
In the Chargers win, Ford got his third sack of the season to go with two tackles (one solo). The Chargers move to 7-3.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Dicker knocked down two field goal attempts, one from 19 and then one from 53 in the Chargers win. Dicker also converted on his four extra-point kicks.
Monday Night Football will feature the two Texas teams in the NFL. The Houston Texans are represented by Texas with cornerback Kris Boyd and the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
That game will kick off at 7:15 on ABC.
