REPORT: Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Injured in Pregame Warmups
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns true freshman receiver Ryan Wingo reportedly got banged up a bit in pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's SEC matchup against No. 25 Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Per reports from Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.com, Wingo bumped into a Vanderbilt staff member while trying to run a route. Newman reports that both of them got off the ground quickly, but Wingo began to work out his left knee shortly after.
Fortunately for Texas, Wingo was back out on the field a little less than an hour later with his helmet and pads on. CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball reported that Wingo had no brace or limp.
The Longhorns are already without starting receiver Isaiah Bond, who is missing his first game of the season due to an ankle injury.
In the win over Mississippi State, Wingo was hit low and limped off to the sidelines before ultimately finishing the game. Afterwards, Texas Longhorns on SI spotted a heavy wrap on his right knee, the opposite side that he reportedly got checked out on Saturday.
Wingo has established himself within the offense this season while proving that he's a big play waiting to happen. Through the first seven games of his collegiate career, he's tallied 16 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns along with three carries for 87 yards. Seven of his 19 offensive touches have gone for 25 yards or more, highlighted by the 75-yard touchdown grab he had in the win over UTSA.
Wingo has received tons of praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian this season.
"He's a hard-working guy. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
