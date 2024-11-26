Texas Longhorns RB Jerrick Gibson Lands Maserati NIL Deal
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson has made a quick name for himself during his freshman year on the Forty Acres and is now benefiting off the field as a result.
Maserati of Austin announced on Instagram Tuesday that Gibson has joined the luxury car dealership in a partnership.
"Jerrick Gibson making moves on and off the field! Proud to welcome the college football running back to the Maserati family. Power, precision, and performance- on the field or behind the wheel," the dealership wrote on Instagram.
This isn't the first time this season that the Longhorns have been able to flex with luxury vehicles, as safety Michael Taaffe and receiver Isaiah Bond both landed NIL deals with Lamborghini in August.
Gibson began this season as the team's leading rusher after non-conference play but received less playing time once SEC competition started. However, he bounced back in a major way in the 49-17 win over the Florida Gators on Nov. 9 when he finished with 16 carries for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown.
"It was a real conscious effort coming into the game to say, 'Hey, let's see Jerrick back in the fold of what it looked like earlier in the year when he kind of had to play, because I think he provides a little different change of pace for us," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Gibson. "It's a little bit more of a downhill physical running style."
Texas Longhorns on SI asked running back Jaydon Blue about his reaction to seeing Gibson get that first-career 100-yard game.
"I'm excited, bro," Blue said. "It's not surprising, because he works super hard in practice. He follows me and (Quintrevion Wisner's) lead, and he's always prepared for the moment if he had to get thrown in at some point. So, for Jerrick to have this game, it's not surprising, but I'm very excited to see the strides that he's been making."
Gibson could play a key depth role in Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs
MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Updates Quinn Ewers' Ankle Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defense Talks Challenge of Defending Aggies QB Marcel Reed