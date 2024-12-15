Tre Johnson Sits With Injury as Texas Longhorns Crush Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball picked up its ninth win of the season Sunday afternoon at the Moody Center and did so without its best player.
Texas guard Tre Johnson missed his first game of the season due to a hip injury as the Longhorns (9-2) demolished Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 121-57 win. Longhorns freshman forward Nic Codie finished with a career- and game-high 20 points after scoring his first collegiate basket Thursday against New Mexico State.
Texas never trailed and led by as many as 65. The Longhorns forced 22 turnovers and got 36 points off those takeaways. They also went 17 of 30 from the 3-point line while totaling 28 assists.
Eight Longhorns scored in double figures. Behind Codie, Jordan Pope (17 points, four assists), Chendall Weaver (14 points, eight rebounds) Kadin Shedrick (14 points), Arthur Kaluma (13 points, six rebounds), Tramon Mark (10 points) and Devon Pryor (10 points) all hit the 10-point mark. Julian Larry had 11 points and 13 assists.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led guards Christian Moore (14 points) and Dante Sawyer (12 points). The Golden Lions have played road games at Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Missouri, Kansas State and now Texas during non-conference play.
Texas led 66-26 at halftime after Codie hit a triple in the closing seconds, but it was Shedrick that was the star of the opening 20 minutes. He headed into the half with 14 points on 6 of 6 shooting and two steals.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff started the second half on a 7-0 run before Texas quickly put together a 10-run in response. The onslaught from the Longhorns continued thanks to a flurry of triples and easy looks at the rim.
The Longhorns will wrap up non-conference play with matchups against New Orleans (Dec. 19) and Northwestern State (Dec. 29).
