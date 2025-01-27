Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Named Naismith Trophy Player Of The Week
AUSTIN - No. 5 Texas Longhorns' sophomore guard Madison Booker has been stellar all season but especially last week. Playing three games in six days, Booker led Texas to three wins, averaging 22 points this week and shooting over 51% from the field.
She started off the week strong against No. 8 Maryland, scoring 28 points in the Longhorns 89-51 win over the Terrapins, leading Texas to its largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent in program history.
Against No. 17 Tennessee, in a highly anticipated matchup between the two storied programs, Booker scored 26 points, but the most important ones came at the end of the game. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied, Booker intercepted an attempted Tennessee inbound pass and went coast to coast, finishing the layup to put Texas on top.
Booker would come up clutch again against Ole Miss in a similar fashion. After not shooting well for the majority of the game, she turned to her "shooters shoot" mentality and came up big with a mid-range jumper to put Texas on top with less than a minute left against Ole Miss.
To seal the win over the Rebels in her home state and a crowd full of he friends and family, she intercepted another inbound pass as time ran out.
"It happens, that's all I have to say is it happens," Booker said after the win over Ole Miss. "I went 5-15 today, which is not bad but it's not something I want to see ... but I also had two steals and 10 rebounds ... I came back in the fourth quarter and definitely stayed poised just to help my team win."
Booker will need to continue to come up big for Texas down the road, as it still has a gauntlet of an SEC schedule left to play. Booker and the Longorns will take the court next again on Thurdsay against Mizzou at 8 p.m. from the Moody Center and the game will be aired on SEC Network.
