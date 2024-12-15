Texas Longhorns Transfer Visits Washington Huskies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are once again connected to the Washington Huskies a little less than a year after falling in the Sugar Bowl.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Texas defensive lineman transfer Jaray Bledsoe visited Washington over the weekend after entering the portal. The Huskies are coming off a 6-6 regular season after making it to the National Championship last year.
Originally a four-star recruit of Marlin (Texas) in the 2022 class, Bledsoe played in just 12 games over three years with Texas while posting seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. Last year, he was named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. He's also a three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Along with meeting in back-to-back seasons, the Longhorns also recently lost three-star 2025 offensive tackle commit John Mills when he de-committed from Texas and flipped to Washington. If you dive even further, the Longhorns were also in contention for Washington cornerback transfer Jabbar Muhammad last offseason before he committed to Oregon. The connections between Texas and Washington have remained plentiful.
Bledsoe is one eight Longhorns to enter the portal, joininh cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, receiver Johntay Cook II, edge ruster Justice Finkley, defensive linemen Aaron Bryant and Tiaoalii Savea and linebackers Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana to the transfer portal.
The Longhorns have also made some additions to the 2025 roster and could be due for even more in the coming days. Texas has landed commitments from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ex Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL for Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson Shines Again in Week 14