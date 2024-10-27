Texas Longhorns Veteran Facing Suspension
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton committed a head-scratching targeting penalty late in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores and was ejected.
As a result, he'll be suspended for the first half of Texas' home game The team could choose to appeal the decision.
Broughton's targeting penalty took a game-sealing 72-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kobe Black off the board. After Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia released the errant pass, Broughton hit him high and late. The flag gave the Commodores life and they proceeded to find the end zone five plays lateer to make it a three-point deficit.
Through seven games this season, Broughton has tallied 16 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. He's already two tackles away from topping the single-season career high he set last year when he finshed with 17 total tackles.
Though it was a sloppy game for Texas, the defense forced three turnovers and held Pavia in check for the most part. The Longhorns only scored three points off these takeaways but it marked the second straight game Texas' defense has come up with three turnovers.
If Broughton's suspension doesn't get overturned, the Longhorns will be without arguably their top defensive lineman early on against a Florida offense that's led by quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators are currently averaging the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (149.7) in the SEC this season but could be able to establish the run game early without Broughton in the middle.
