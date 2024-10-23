Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Shares His 'Expectation' vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Vanderbilt Commodores know that the Texas Longhorns will enter Saturday's matchup in Nashville fired up after suffering their first loss of the season.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said Wednesday that he expects the No. 5 Longhorns to be ready for a ranked battle against the No. 25 Commodores but made it clear that his team has to focus on their own internal motivation.
“My expectation is that they are going to come in here ready to play, and what we need to do in response is not match their energy, but set the tone and dictate the energy on our end, again, to be the best representation of our program we can be,” Lea said.
The Commodores have clearly benefitted from staying focused on themselves this season. Vanderbilt heads into Saturday on a three-game winning streak, which has come as a result of dominating time of possession and minimizing turnovers.
But against a motivated Texas defense that forced three Georgia turnovers last week, the Commodores will have arguably their toughest challenge when it comes to staying true to their formula.
“What I know about Texas is that they have a really good team and they’re really well coached, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Sark and I know he’ll have those guys ready,” Lea said. “This is a team that has all the aspirations that they should have with respect to playoffs, and national championship, and they were close a year ago.”
Texas and Vanderbilt will kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Safety Plan After Key Injuries
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds