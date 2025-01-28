Texas Longhorns' Taylor Jones Named SEC Player Of The Week
AUSTIN - After back-to-back 20-point games, No. 5 Texas Longhorns' senior forward Taylor Jones has been named SEC Player of the Week. She scored 21 points in Texas' win over Tennessee and a season-high 24 points against Ole Miss.
Against the Volunteers, she grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season and 24th of her career. In Texas' close win over Ole Miss, she scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including a late basket to give Texas the lead.
Jones has been a key part of the stellar Texas team, shooting 65.2% from the field and 75% from the free throw line. She also averages a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game, creating second-chance points and getting to the free throw line, an area where Texas exceeds. She also averages 1.7 blocks per game, making her impact on the defensive glass.
"Coming into the game (against Ole Miss) we knew that we had a size advantage and knew that they were gonna three quarter in the post so my guards did a really good job of feeding me the ball and getting me the ball where I needed it," Jones said. "Whether it was being able to draw the foul or be able to finish, I really am happy that they were able to feed me the ball and happy for them too. I think Coach (Schaefer) said it the best, it came down to toughness and there wasn't a doubt in my mind the whole entire game that we were going to win."
Jones and the Longhorns will return to the Moody Center on Thursday to take on a hot Mizzou team that is fresh off an upset over Mississippi State. The game will be aired on SEC Network and tip-off at 8 p.m.
