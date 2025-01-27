Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank In Baseball America Preseason Poll?
AUSTIN - As baseball season inches closer and closer, the storied program of the Texas Longhorns continues to build excitement ahead of the 2025 season.
Led by a new head coach in Jim Schlossnagle, whose Aggies were runners-up at the 2024 College World Series, the Texas Longhorns come in at No. 14 in Baseball America's Preseason Poll.
Armed with the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year in junior outfielder Max Belyeu and fellow veteran shortstop Jalin Flores, the Longhorns are looking to return to the place they have been more than every other team in the history of the sport, The College Baseball World Series.
At the conclusion of last season, all eyes were on Austin as the Longhorns announced that they were hiring Schlossnagle to replace David Pierce, just hours after the end of Texas A&M's loss to Tennessee for the National Championship.
With the Longhorns joining the SEC, the premier conference in College Baseball, a program that had struggled against SEC shocked the nation by not only hiring a coach that had just led his team to the World Series Final, but from the school's main in-state rival.
Schlossnagle brought over some of his staff, including pitching coach Max Weiner, who has been widely regarded as one of the best pitching coaches in the nation, a need for Texas especially after the story of last season was poor pitching.
"You are playing for a national title (every day)," Schlossnagle said. "You're playing for it every day by the decisions you make, and the decisions and your choices are going to dictate your behavior, and behavior is going to more than likely dictate the results. And you can't control the results, but you can control your behavior. So yeah, that's that's one thing I'm really confident in with this group."
Schlossnalge is confident in his group's attitude on and off the field, something that he thinks can lead to a national title. While Texas fans expect nothing less than a trip to Omaha, Schlossnagle will need to lead his team through the gauntlet of the SEC before reaching the postseason.
While he is familiar with winning in the SEC, Schlossnagle will need to transform a Texas team full of newcomers into a well-oiled machine by the teams' first competition on Feb 14 against Louisville in the Shriners Children's College Classic in Arlington. Ranked at No. 14 to start the season, expectations are high.
