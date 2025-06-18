Breaking Down Dia Bell's Dominant Day 1 Elite 11 Finals Performance
LOS ANGELES, CA - On Tuesday night, 20 of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class made their way to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals. Some are still weighing their collegiate options during the event, while others are already committed to some of the premier programs in the nation.
One of the guys that falls into that second category is Texas Longhorns five-star commit Dia Bell, who made his pledge to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns just over a year ago now.
The potential successor to Arch Manning in Austin had a great performance on the first day of the competition, earning himself the No.1 position in the official Day 1 rankings, per Elite 11's X account, as well as our own.
Bell, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, put on display his strong arm on Tuesday for those in attendance at Mira Costa High School. He has a quick, confident motion when releasing the ball that makes his toss look relatively effortless. Take a look for yourself:
Day 1 also included a set of footwork drills that tested the quarterbacks' ability to release at different angles and speeds when encountering would-be pocket pressure. Bell demonstrated his comfort level on the run and had zero problem getting his ball to the receiver.
Arguably, his best throw of the day came on a drill assessing his off-balance proficiency. In front of the Los Angeles sunset, Bell illustrated his touch on an impressive lob pass to the back corner of the endzone while leaning on his back foot.
Bell definitely put himself in a position to contend for Elite 11 MVP on Tuesday. But with two days left of the event, there is still a lot more to come.
"I just want to be able to show why I feel like I'm the best quarterback in the country," Bell said. "I know everybody else out here feels the same (about themselves). And rankings say whatever they want. But we're out here to compete, we're out here to show why we feel like we are the best and we're out here to just have a great time and connect with each other and hopefully build lifelong connections."
The group of quarterbacks in Los Angeles this week earned their spot in the finals through eight regional events that took place all over the country. Bell earned his invite via the Austin regional in March.
Some of the other quarterbacks with standout Day 1 performances were Keisan Henderson (Houston commit), Landon Duckworth (uncommitted) and Faizon Brandon (Tennessee commit).
Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga spent the day in the same group as Bell, and the two seemed to bond ahead of becoming Lone Star rivals.
The quarterbacks will return to the Mira Costa field for the Elite 11 Finals Day 2 workouts on Wednesday night.