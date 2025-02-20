Texas Longhorns to Host Five-Star Safety Blaine Bradford on Official Visit
One of the nation's top 2026 prospects has already locked in his official visit with the Texas Longhorns as he heads into the summer of his high school senior season.
As first reported by ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong, Blaine Bradford will be making the trip to Austin, Texas, where he'll have his official visit with the Longhorns on June 6th. It will be the first of his already scheduled visits so far.
He will go from Austin on June 6th to the Ohio State Buckeyes on June 13th before visiting the LSU Tigers the following weekend on the 20th.
Bradford is a five-star safety in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class, the No. 2 best prospect from Louisiana, and the No. 16 ranked prospect nationally.
His 247Sports profile lists him at 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, while his scouting report from Gabe Brooks notes he ran a 11.73 100-meter time in track last spring.
"Entering junior year, looks like a forward-oriented safety or linebacker who can play in space, while hitting above his weight as a striker," Brooks writes. "Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with a promising future."
While attention is just now starting to turn fully toward the 2026 class, the Longhorns already have just three commits so far. A slow start, but it seems very likely to change over the coming weeks as head coach Steve Sarkisian and co., continue to visit and talk with prospects from the '26 class.
Texas begins the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Chendall Weaver Nearing Return From Injury
MORE: Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns Past No. 15 Kentucky to End Losing Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice
MORE: Jim Schlossnagle Joins Texas Baseball Coaching Legends with Opening Day Loss
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer To Receive Contract Extension