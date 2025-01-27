Top-10 2026 Offensive Tackle Schedules Texas Longhorns Official Visit
The Texas Longhorns are looking to build off of their No. 1 ranked 2025 class.
And thus far in the 2026 cycle, they are off to a pretty good start.
According to reports from On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. the Longhorns are set to host top-10 ranked Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) offensive tackle Felix Ojo has set an official visit on June 13.
Ojo, who is coming off of a junior day visit to the 40 Acres, is vety impressed with what the Longhorns potentially have in mind for him down the road.
“The vibe at Austin was great and felt welcomed,” Ojo told Wiltfong. “What continues to excite me about my opportunity with Texas is how Coach Flood sees me fitting in their offense and the chance of coming in early to compete for the starting job. Texas compares really well with other schools I’m highly interested and most definitely up there.”
The 6-foot-7 274 274-pound Ojo is currently ranked as the No. 29 player in the country, the No. 6 offensive tackle, and No. 4 player in Texas per 247Sports. He also ranks as a top 10 offensive tackle according to Rivals.com and the On3 Industry Ranking.
Ojo is projected heavily by On3 to land with the Longhorns as well, sitting with a 90 percent RPM per On3.
SMU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State are also in the race for Ojo.
