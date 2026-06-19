Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 77 days to go, let's meet UCF offensive lineman Kasiyah Charlton:

1. Who is Kasiyah Charlton?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7 / 315 pounds

Hometown: Brunswick, Georgia

High School: Brunswick High School

Charlton has one of the largest frames on the entire Knights roster. At 6-foot-7, he is just two inches shorter than the team's tallest player, offensive lineman Dominick Campbell, and at 315 pounds, he is tied for the second-heaviest player on the UCF offensive line and the fourth-heaviest on the entire roster.

2. What did he do last season?

Charlton helped his Brunswick High School team to a regional championship and a 9-3 overall record last season. However, his season finished on a sour note thanks to participating in an on-field brawl during a playoff game against Gainesville High School that ended up going viral on social media.

Charlton apologized and took responsibility for his role in the brawl in a post to his Instagram story.

"To my community, coaches, and teammates, I apologize for the senseless thing I did," Charlton wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions and to the BHS staff and coaches I want to sincerely apologize for shining a bad light on yall thank you BHA for the last 4 years they been the best years of my life #77 out."

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Despite how Charlton's high school career ended, coach Scott Frost said in December that he did feel good about who Charlton was as a person and a player in the long term. Senior Preston Cushman even said months later on April 3 that Charlton was "gonna be something special."

Meanwhile, offensive line coach AJ Blazek said Charlton still had a lot to learn and was "behind in speed of the game," but he "wants it."

"He's probably behind in, like, Football IQ; high school to college is such a big jump; but he probably comes in to see me and meet me, and he wants to talk and watch film more than anybody else," Blazek said.

Charlton's status as a true freshman does not bode well for his chances of seeing much playing time this season, especially if he stays behind on "speed of the game," as Blazek put it. However, with the amount of work he has been putting in to make the jump from high school to college and the relationships and reputation he has been building with Blazek and Cushman, Charlton getting some chances to see the field in 2026 might not be completely out of the question.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins