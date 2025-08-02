Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 8
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 8: Bringing Down a Ranked Team (Houston, 2009)
Following a loss on the road to a No. 2 Texas and Heisman Trophy candidate Colt McCoy, the 2009 UCF Knights returned home the next week to face another Top 15 team from the Lone Star State led by a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Case Keenum and No. 13 Houston.
All seemed to go as normal early on, with the Cougars jumping out to a 17-3 lead midway through the second after a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, and it could have been even more had the UCF defense not forced and recovered two red zone fumbles on back-to-back drives. However, with the game still in reach, the Knights' rushing attack stepped up.
Still a running-oriented team, running back Brynn Harvey rushed 35 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow back Jonathan Davis also got involved with eight rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown of his own. Thanks to these two, UCF took the lead just over halfway through the third.
By the time the game clock was in its last four minutes, it was the Knights firmly out ahead, up 17 on the Cougars, 37-20. Harvey scored his final touchdown of the day, and even quarterback Brett Hodges, who finished with 241 passing yards, got a passing touchdown in by finding receiver Quincy McDuffie for a 24-yarder.
With the offense finding its footing in the second half, the defense matched its energy, forcing three three-and-outs in the second half and getting an interception thanks to defensive back Justin Boddie. It held out long enough that, even when Keenum and the Cougars got two unanswered touchdowns in the final four minutes, it was not enough to close the gap.
UCF's 37-32 win marked the first time in program history the Knights toppled a ranked team.
